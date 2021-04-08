Health Researcher Explains Steep 5.8% Drop in Suicide Rates Amid COVID Pandemic

Despite concerns over the mental health and wellbeing of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, one researcher is highlighting recent data revealing the rate of suicides decreased by 5.8 percent in 2020.

Jacob Rich, a health and drug policy researcher with Reason Foundation says data released by the CDC to the American Medical Association show suicides fell sharply for the first time in decades.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Rich appeared on the Thursday edition of CBN News's Faith Nation to talk more about the drop in suicide rates.

Faith Nation is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.