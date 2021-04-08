Health Researcher Explains Steep 5.8% Drop in Suicide Rates Amid COVID Pandemic

Despite concerns over the mental health and wellbeing of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, one researcher is highlighting recent data revealing the rate of suicides decreased by 5.8 percent in 2020.
Jacob Rich, a health and drug policy researcher with Reason Foundation says data released by the CDC to the American Medical Association show suicides fell sharply for the first time in decades.
Rich appeared on the Thursday edition of CBN News's Faith Nation to talk more about the drop in suicide rates.
