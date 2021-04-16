New COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward in Some States

The number of new coronavirus infections is trending in the wrong direction. In just the past month, the U.S has seen a 30 percent increase in new cases.

In hotspots like Michigan, at least 24 hospitals say they're reporting at 90 percent capacity.

"There's just no more room. ICUs are filling up. Unfortunately, ventilators are being taken up as well," said Beaumont Health's Dr. Justin Skrzynski.

Baltimore is also seeing a rise in cases, outpacing every county in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the cases are also rivaling an infection level not seen since the winter peak.

"The recent rise in new COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Baltimore City is deeply concerning, particularly among residents under 70," said a joint statement from the Baltimore City Health Department and the office of Mayor Brandon Scott.

"With a COVID-19 positivity rate above 5 percent, we have reached widespread community transmission, and are currently unable to pinpoint a specific driver for the rapid rise in cases," it read. "The presence of new COVID-19 variants increased city resident mobility approaching pre-pandemic times, and less vigilance around social distancing and mask-wearing all appear to be contributing factors. The pandemic is far from over."

The reasons aren't entirely clear. But data suggest the pandemic could worsen before it gets better.

State and local health officials are urging people to mask up, practice social distancing, and get tested after traveling or if they've possibly been exposed.

This surge comes as Pfizer reveals that those who get its two-shot vaccine might need a third jab within a year. And the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is still on pause.