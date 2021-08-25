Intelligence Unable to Locate COVID Origin as US Reports More Deaths Than any Other Country

After more than 18 months, it appears the world is no closer to the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

For more than a year, world leaders supported China's theory that COVID came from an animal in a wet market.

Then, a few months ago CBN News and other outlets reported on the growing lab leak theory and gain of function research. In May, President Biden gave the intelligence community 90 days to find an answer.

Now, it appears those findings have been presented to the White House but early indications are that there's still no smoking gun.

Now China has taken the offensive, blaming the U.S. for the spread of COVID-19. However, the U.S. accuses China of both covering up and being uncooperative from the beginning.

On the medical front, Dr. Anthony Fauci hopes the FDA's recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine and other advances would allow greater control of COVID by early next year if vaccinations continue to increase.

Over the last seven days, 6 million shots have been given out ... the highest weekly tally since July.

"Get vaccinated and the timeframe will be truncated dramatically," Fauci said.

The Coronavirus Task Force says more people in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi have received their first shots in the past month than in the prior two months combined. Even with the good news, frontline workers are still fighting a raging illness.

Almost 80 percent of the country's ICU beds are full, with the South seeing the highest case rate. The CDC says at this rate, hospitalizations and deaths could spike over the next two weeks.

With COVID cases leveling off globally, the U.S. is reporting the most new cases and deaths than any other country in the last week.

