Daily COVID Cases in U.S. Drop Below 100K as Vaccine Distribution Picks up Speed

Vaccine distribution is ramping up across the country and COVID infection rates are already dropping significantly.

The doctor leading the charge in the U.S. fight against the virus says things will only improve as more vaccines are available in the coming weeks.

"Even though there's a clear, clear discrepancy between the demand and the supply, that will get better as we get through February and into March," says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to a Health and Human Services document obtained by ABC News, there's been a four-week downward trend in reported COVID cases. This has resulted in a 50 percent drop in infections since the peak on Jan. 8.

The country is also reporting fewer than 100,000 daily cases for the first time since November.

When it comes to vaccines, Pfizer says it's speeding up production and cutting the time it takes to make a batch from 110 days to just 60.

Johnson & Johnson is making its single-dose vaccine while waiting on its emergency use authorization.

Still, health officials warn Americans to stay vigilant.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said, "We can't afford to have the disease spread now. With these mutations and these variants every time we allow it to infect more people, it gives the virus the opportunity to mutate."

South Africa has suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after data showed it gives only minimal protection against mild-to-moderate sickness caused by the South African variant of the virus.

And in the U.S., a new study - not yet peer-reviewed - suggests cases of the highly-contagious U.K. variant may be doubling every ten days.

"It does show that we have likely more of the variants floating around in our population," said Dr. Imran Ali with Yale New Haven Health. "That could explain why we may still see some more surges in the future.

Meanwhile, the NFL has offered 30 stadiums to be used as mass vaccination sites but that effort is dependent on having enough available vaccine doses.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***