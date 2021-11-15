A 'Multi-Layer Connection' Between 2016 Clinton Campaign and Trump Russia Hoax - Will Durham Catch a 'Big Fish'?

The Russian analyst who helped create the infamous Steele dossier pled "not guilty" last week to charges he repeatedly lied to the FBI.

Igor Danchenko was the main source for former British spy Christopher Steele's now-discredited dossier on Donald Trump's alleged ties to the Russians.

Special Counsel John Durham has already indicted Michael Sussmann, a lawyer who worked for the Clinton campaign.

Durham also secured a conviction against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith. Clinesmith altered an email used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on then-Trump Campaign Foreign Policy Adviser Carter Page, claiming he was a Russian agent.

The claim was false.

Who might be Durham's next targets, and how far up the ladder at the FBI or the Clinton campaign could the indictments go?

Americans are used to these kinds of investigations never really going very far and catching a big fish. But this time it could be different.

Someone who thinks many more indictments are coming is the former Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, John Ratcliffe.

"I gave John Durham over a thousand documents that have not yet been declassified that I know include intelligence that goes specifically to this criminal activity. That would be the basis for further indictments," Ratcliffe told the Sunday Morning Futures program.

But former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy says he does not expect major figures to be indicted; only those who lied to the special counsel.

"Not everything that's a political, dirty trick or in the nature of abuse of power is necessarily a violation of the federal law, the federal criminal law, even if it's very serious," McCarthy told Fox News.

The Durham probe should be an embarrassment for some quarters in the media and Democratic Party who used the information to push a false narrative about Donald Trump for years. But House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff is not apologizing.

Schiff told The View, "Let's not use that as a smokescreen to somehow shield Donald Trump's culpability for inviting Russia to help them in the election, which they did."

Another name mentioned in one of the indictments is White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who was a policy advisor to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.

Georgetown Law Professor Jonathan Turley says, "What we're seeing now is this multi-layer connection between the Clinton campaign and this scandal. And it seems very clear that Durham believes that this was basically a campaign effort to dupe the FBI and the FBI fell for it."

Turley has indicated more indictments are likely.