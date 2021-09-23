FDA Officially Approves Pfizer Booster for Seniors and Others at Higher Risk

The Food and Drug Administration has just approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for certain people, meaning tens of millions of Americans will now be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.

The FDA says senior citizens are a primary group approved for the third jab if they've had their last shot at least six months ago. People with serious diseases or working in high-risk jobs who are likely to get exposed to the virus are also approved.

For example, those eligible to get a 3rd jab will include, healthcare workers, teachers, staff working at child day cares, grocery workers, and people living in homeless shelters and prisons.

The CDC is telling local and state health officials to hold off on giving the booster shot until they've signed off, which could come by week's end.

"Hopefully {CDC} director Walensky will come out on Friday to give those final recommendations about who's high risk and who exactly should be getting these shots, including those over 65," said Dr. Alok Patel, a pediatrician. "For everyone else, we just need more data. People need to wait."

Some health advisors are questioning the rationale for boosters and urging the CDC to wait at least another month before signing off.

While data out of Israel shows a case for immunizing those 65 and older, there's less evidence showing that the extra shot provides much benefit for younger people.

Still, the CDC says some two million Americans have already been jabbed with third does of Pfizer's vaccine, especially those with compromised immune systems.

Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will have to wait a few more weeks as the FDA considers booster shots for those vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes they will eventually get FDA backing. "I believe the correct regimen is going to be two doses at first, and a few months later, a third dose. For J&J, it'll be the first dose followed a few months later by the second dose," he said.

One note from the FDA: If you are thinking of mixing and matching vaccine shots, don't, at least for now. The deputy director of the agency says there isn't enough data to support giving Pfizer shots to those who got other vaccines.

Meanwhile, President Biden is promising to buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, to donate for distribution around the world.