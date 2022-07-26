White House Claims Next Generation of COVID Vaccines Will Reduce Infection Rate

President Biden's doctor says his COVID symptoms are nearly gone now. He's been isolated at the White House since his diagnosis last week.

His administration is preparing a sweeping initiative to develop a next generation of COVID-19 immunizations.

One claims that it will dramatically reduce rates of coronavirus infection or transmission and build on current shots.

The White House is kicking off the effort with a summit that includes government officials, scientists, and pharmaceutical companies who will discuss new technologies and how to develop them.

One of the biggest hopes is for a vaccine that will prevent infection no matter how the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates.

While current vaccines are said to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death, they are less capable of preventing COVID from spreading ... presenting a massive challenge for scientists.

"Our job is to facilitate by providing our scientists, brilliant scientists, many who are in this room right now with the capability and support to pursue the scientific leads," said Chief White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Talks come amid the administration's struggle to convince more Americans to get vaccinated.

The CDC says 71 percent of Americans over age 5 have received the original two-dose vaccine series.

Only half of those who were eligible received the first booster. And far fewer the second.

Surveys also show that half of unvaccinated Americans say nothing could convince them to receive a COVID shot. And pundits say Biden's vaccine initiative may get a lukewarm response from Americans weary of the pandemic.

With a price tag estimated in the billions, they also say many lawmakers may be unwilling to fund it.

The CDC just signed off on Novavax's vaccine which is said to use more conventional technology than Pfizer and Moderna with the hope it might convince more Americans to get vaccinated.

