Bible App 'Glorify' Launches Series That Looks at Mental Health Through 'Scriptural Lens'

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and creators of the world's largest Christian app are helping to draw attention to the issue.

Glorify, a faith-based app designed to help Christians connect with God believes theology and therapy can combat the problem.

The company recently launched a month-long "Thought for the Day" series focusing on mental and spiritual wellbeing while exploring why mental health matters in our faith journey.

Christian therapist Jo Hargreaves joined CBN's The Prayer Link to talk about the app and how it's helping to bridge the gap between therapy and faith.

Hargreaves said the number of people affected by mental health issues is increasing.

"We're talking about one in four people with a mental health issue within their lifetime ... anxiety and depression. One in five looking at suicide and we see an increase in those figures every year since 2011," Hargreaves said.

She added that Glorify is answering people's questions about life and loneliness through a "scriptural lens."

"We've been looking at depression, anxiety, loneliness, perfectionism, and shame and we've been giving people specific tactics that are scientifically proven but also Bible-based in order for them to improve their mental health," she noted.

