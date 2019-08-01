3 IDF Soldiers Injured After Gaza Terrorist Sneaks Into Israel and Strikes

JERUSALEM, Israel - Three Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers are recovering after a terrorist from Gaza breached Israel's southern border around 2 a.m.Thursday morning and opened fire at them.

Two soldiers were lightly injured and another is moderately injured.

"The troops responded by shooting and killing the terrorist. We also targeted a Hamas military post in Gaza," the military said in a statement.

The Times of Israel reports that the shooter was named by Gaza media as Hani Abu Salah. He is reportedly a member of the Hamas terror organization and his brother, Fadi Abu Salah, was killed by the IDF last May during one of the Great Return March Protests along the Gaza Border.

The Jerusalem Post reports this brother's body is still in Israeli territory.

The military said Salah was armed with a rifle and grenades and was wearing a Hamas uniform when he attacked IDF soldiers Thursday morning.

The IDF believes he was acting alone.

"This is a very serious incident," IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis told reporters.

Thursday's clash comes during a period of relative quiet in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the IDF conducted extensive drills to prepare for the next conflict with Gaza.