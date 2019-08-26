Father, Son of Murdered Israeli Teen Recover in Hospital: 'We Are Strong and We Will Prevail'

JERUSALEM, Israel - The two survivors of a deadly terror attack in Israel are improving and will soon be moved out of intensive care, a doctor at Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem told media on Sunday.

Rina Shnerb,18, her father Rabbi Eitan, 46, and 19-year-old brother Dvir were seriously wounded in an explosion Friday while visiting a popular natural spring near the Dolev settlement community. Israeli officials said a terrorist or group of terrorists had planted an explosive device near the spring before the blast and detonated the device from a remote location as the family approached the spring.

Rina was pronounced dead on the scene and her father and brother were airlifted to Hadassah Medical center with severe injuries.

Akiva Nachshon told Israeli media that Dvir was in moderate to good condition. He added that Eitan was also in good condition.

Rina was buried hours after she died. Eitan and Dvir could not attend her funeral because of their injuries. Eitan told reporters in the hospital his family is devastated but does not "have the privilege of descending too much into despair."

"We have a tiny 1-year-old girl who is breastfeeding, another 3-year-old and 5-year-old and 9-year-old and 10-year-old and a 12-year-old and a grandson who is almost a year old — these children give us life," he said, as reported by The Times of Israel.

"We are trying to be strong here in the Land of Israel, the people of Israel, Rina believed in that," he explained. "Our response to the murderers is that we are here and we are strong and we will prevail."

The IDF has arrested three Palestinian men in the West Bank Saturday during their massive manhunt for the perpetrators.

It is not clear what their connection to the bombing is.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved on Monday 300 new housing units in the Dolev settlement in response to the terror attack.

"We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies. We will continue to strengthen and develop settlement," he said.

