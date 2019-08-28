Hezbollah to Israel: 'We Are Not in a Hurry' - But An Attack Will Come

JERUSALEM, Israel - Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the terror group is in no hurry to launch a "calculated strike" against Israel, but that isn't stopping the Israel Defense Forces from taking every precaution against a possible assault in the coming days.

Nasrallah said during an internal meeting Tuesday that Hezbollah is "not in a hurry...let us leave the Israelis on alert," the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reports.

According to the sources, Hezbollah's attack will not strike a target or kill an Israeli soldier but will focus on preventing Israel from carrying out any more attacks on Hezbollah by land, air, or sea.

Despite the threats, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General Skeikh Naim Qassem said the group wants to keep their retaliation below the threshold of war.

"I rule out that the atmosphere is one of war, it is one of a response to an attack," Sheikh Naim Qassem told Russia's RT Arabic channel on Tuesday night. "Everything will be decided at its time."

Meanwhile, the IDF has deployed troops to the northern border to brace for an attack. The military also restricted travel on roads long the Lebanese border out of fear that Hezbollah will try to strike IDF forces or launch a missile into Israel.

Nasrallah vowed to retaliate against Israel after two drones reportedly laced with explosives crashed into a Hezbollah-controlled suburb in Beruit on Sunday.

Hours later, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said Israeli drones also struck its headquarters in Lebanon's Bekaa valley.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the Beruit attack, but Nasrallah said it was the first Israeli attack in Lebanon since 2006 when Hezbollah fought a month-long war with the Jewish state.

Haaretz reports that the Beruit attack hit a central component of Hezbollah's missile program by damaging an industrial-sized machine needed to create propellants that can improve missiles' engines and accuracy.

The machine was delivered by Iran to the terror group, according to the report.

Had the machine been operational, it would have allowed Hezbollah to create a substantial quantity of precision-guided long-range missiles.

Sources say it will take a significant amount of time to fix the damaged machine.