IDF Soldier Found Stabbed to Death, Army on Hunt for Terrorist

JERUSALEM, Israel - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting a massive manhunt to find whoever is responsible for the suspected kidnapping and murder of a young Israeli soldier.

"The body of a soldier was found in the early hours of the morning with stabbing wounds, near the city of Hebron. The soldier was a student in a Yeshiva, at the first stage of his military service. Our troops together with Israeli security forces are searching the area," the army said in a statement.

Corporal Dvir (Yehuda) Sorek's body was found at approximately 3 a.m. along a road leading to Migdal Oz, a settlement community in the Gush Etzion area of the West Bank. The IDF said the 19-year-old man was not found in uniform at the time of his death.

The army is investigating if he was kidnapped before being stabbed because they believe his body was discovered in a different location than where he was murdered.

The Sorek went missing late Wednesday evening on his way back from Jerusalem to his yeshiva, a Jewish seminary school.

"He went to Jerusalem to buy gifts for his rabbis and on the way back there was an attack. He was found clutching the books that he'd bought," the principal of his seminary, Rabbi Shlomo Wilk, told Army Radio.

No Palestinian terror group has claimed responsibility for his death.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his sorrow over Sorek's death.

"The security forces are currently in pursuit to apprehend the abhorrent terrorist and bring him to justice. On behalf of myself and the government, I send condolences to the family," he said in a statement.

The IDF is treating the incident as a terror attack.