Iran Offers to Increase Hamas Terror Funding to $30M Per Month in Exchange for Intel

JERUSALEM, Israel - Iran has committed to giving the Hamas terror group $30 million a month in exchange for intelligence on Israel's missile capabilities, Israeli television reported Monday.

Tehran is a longtime financier of Palestinian terror, but Israel's Channel 12 reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants to raise Hamas' monthly stipend by millions of dollars.

In exchange, Iran wants Hamas to provide intelligence on where Israel's missile stockpiles are located. According to the report, Hamas leaders are considering the offer.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon responded to the news saying: "Israel is determined to act against all branches of Iran's terror operations."

A $30 million per month stipend would be a significant increase in funding. Ynet news reported last August that Iran paid Hamas $70 million per year at the time.

Iran's willingness to increase terror funding comes after a Hamas delegation met with Khamenei in Tehran last month.

The terror group thanked the Islamic regime for its help in fighting Israel and expressed its desire to establish a military alliance with the "Axis of Resistance"– an anti-Israel and anti-Western alliance between Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah.

After the meeting, Khamenei vowed to continue giving Hamas economic and military aid and said: "victory over the enemy will only be achieved through struggle and resistance."