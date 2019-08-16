JERUSALEM, Israel - Israel defeated Kenya's lacrosse team 13-4 during the Women's Lacrosse World Championships in Ontario, Canada last week. However, Israel's team noticed during their win that something was wrong – the Kenya team had no cleats.

Israel's team decided to do something incredible for their opponents and gifted every girl on Kenya's team with brand new cleats the next day.

The touching moment went viral on Twitter.

"Yesterday we played [Israel Lacrosse] and had no cleats ...: after supporting their game today, Israel surprised the whole Team on the sideline with brand new cleats!!" the Kenya team posted on their Twitter page.

The new footwear came just in time. Kenya went on to defeat Belgium 16-9 with their brand new cleats.

"A brilliant win today on the slippery surface thanks to [Israel Lacrosse] and our cleats!" the Kenyan team wrote on their Twitter page.

David Lasday, COO of the Israel Lacrosse Association, told JNS: "Our players, coaches, and supporters take pride in representing our country, using our sport as a way of building bridges and connections to Israel. They continue to inspire the world winning on and off the field."