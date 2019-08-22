IDF Retaliates after Gaza Terrorists Fire Another Round of Rockets Toward Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israel struck more targets in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to two rockets fired by terrorists in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Gaza terrorists sent two rockets flying toward southern Israel within hours of each other. One late Wednesday evening and the other early Thursday morning.

Terrorists have fired six rockets at Israel from Gaza in the last seven days.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the rocket triggered warning sirens near the Gaza border but no one was injured.

In response to last night's attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it hit a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in northern Gaza.

The IDF also said it holds Hamas responsible and will continue to fight back.

"The IDF will continue to oppose attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for what happens in and out of the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.

Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Saturday launched several rockets into southern Israel.

Israel has also stopped repeated attempts by Gaza terrorists to infiltrate Israel from Gaza in the last few weeks.

The IDF on Saturday said it prevented a rifle-armed Gaza terror cell breaching Israel's southern border.