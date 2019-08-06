Israel Uncovers, Prevents Hamas Bombing Attack in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israel's Shin Bet security service said it thwarted a bombing attack on Jerusalem earlier this summer planned by Hamas members from Hebron.

The Times of Israel reports that the terror cell, which was discovered in June, was instructed by Hamas to carry out attacks against Israeli and Palestinian Authority targets.

"The operatives in the West Bank were instructed to form cells in order to carry out kidnappings, shootings, stabbings, purchase weaponry and to find and induct additional operatives for terrorist activities," the Shin Bet says in a statement.

One of the terrorists involved in planning the Jerusalem bombing is named Tamer Rajah Rajbi. He was a university student and his arrest in June led to the additional arrests of other Hamas operatives. A number of those operatives were students.

"During his arrest, Tamer handed over an explosive device that weighs three kilograms (6.6 pounds), which had dozens of pieces of metal attached to it to maximize fragmentation and injury in the explosion. The device was meant to be used to carry out a bombing attack," the Shin Bet says.

According to the security service, Hamas recruited Tamer to serve as a bomb-maker for the terror organization. Israeli security officials safely detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion.

And here's a video of the bomb being detonated in a controlled explosion. pic.twitter.com/UcIkfXyQf9 — Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) August 6, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the security services for their work.

"I commend the ISA, IDF and Israel Police forces for the operational-intelligence effort that led to the thwarting of a terrorist attack that Hamas planned to carry out on our territory," he said in a statement. "Our enemies should know that our long arm will reach whoever tries to attack us."