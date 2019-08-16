Displaying 30+ Stories
Terrorists Shot After Stabbing Israeli Officer in Jerusalem's Old City

08-16-2019
Emily Jones
Jerusalem From the Sky, Jonathan Goff
JERUSALEM, Israel - Two young Palestinian boys attempted to murder an Israeli police officer in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday. Nearby officers shot the terrorists, killing them.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated by medics at the scene, police said. A passerby injured his leg during the incident.

Surveillance footage shows the two teens approaching the officer after walking through David's Gate near the Western Wall. they pulled out their knives and stabbed the officer before his colleagues opened fire.

Police said the attackers were minors but did not give their exact ages. One died at the scene while the other was taken the hospital with critical injuries.

"Stabbing attack in JLM today: two terrorists stabbed an officer stationed next to one of the old city gateways. Nearby @IL_police forces shot and neutralized the attackers. The officer suffered minor injuries. The circumstances of the attack are being investigated," Israeli police tweeted. 

The attack came after clashes between Muslim worshippers and Israeli police on the Temple Mount last week.

