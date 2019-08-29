Tokyo Flies Israeli Flag After Israel Wins Gold Medal in Judo World Championships

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israel's Sagi Muki took home the gold medal at the Judo World Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday, making him the first Israeli man to achieve such an honor.

Muki became the world champion after defeating Belgian fighter Matthias Casse in the men's under 81 kg (178.5 pounds) division.

After his win, an emotional Muki fell to the ground and then stood up with arms wide as the crowd cheered on.

WATCH! It's GOLD for Sagi Muki at the World Champs in Tokyo Mazel tov Sagi pic.twitter.com/IKb2yNf2PV — SussexFriendsofIsrael (@SussexFriends) August 28, 2019

The young fighter stood on the winners' podium and sang along to the Hatikva, Israel's national anthem. Many Israelis in the audience sang along.

WATCH-An emotional Sagi #Muki and the #Hatikvah after winning his first gold medal at the Judo World Championships pic.twitter.com/ycFqQceDpw — SussexFriendsofIsrael (@SussexFriends) August 28, 2019

Muki had to defeat six opponents to come out on top, including rival Egyptian fighter Mohamed Abdelaal, who refused to shake Muki's hand after losing to him.

Refusing to shake your opponent's hand after a Judo match is a sign of great disrespect. This is not the first time another Middle Eastern competitor has refused to shake an Israeli opponent's hand.

Shocking-Watch! Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki had just narrowly beaten Egyptian fighter Mohamed Abdelaal in the semi-finals of the World Judo Championships in Tokyo. The Egyptian fighters reaction is sadly now expected but still as deplorable! Sagi fights in the final shortly! pic.twitter.com/sUwPDzjTko — SussexFriendsofIsrael (@SussexFriends) August 28, 2019

Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration's Special Representative for International Negotiations, condemned Abdelaal after the incident.

"Sports can bring out the very best. Sadly, it can also remind us how far we have to go. Congrats to Israel's Sagi Muki on becoming the World Judo Champion. Condolences to Mohamed Abdelaal who lost 2x today- once as an athlete and once as a decent person," Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

Sports can bring out the very best. Sadly, it can also remind us how far we have to go. Congrats to Israel's Sagi Muki on becoming the World Judo Champion. Condolences to Mohamed Abdelaal who lost 2x today- once as an athlete and once as a decent person. https://t.co/y6PxLOX67v — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) August 28, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Muki to personally congratulate him after his win.

"You've proven what I always say, that thanks to talented wonderful people such as yourself we turned Israel into a Judo power-house," Netanyahu told Muki.

אלוף עולם! אחלה שגיא מוקי - הבאת הרבה כבוד וגאווה לכולנו pic.twitter.com/RpxOKis0ia — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 28, 2019

Muki told Netanyahu it is a "privilege to represent Israel."

"Many Israelis came here [to Tokyo]," he said, "which gives [the athletes] a lot of strength."

Muki's win in Tokyo was his first medal at the World Championships. He won the European gold medal in 2015 and 2018. He won fifth place in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2016.