Two Israeli Teens Rushed to Hospital in Car Ramming Terror Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel - Two Israeli teens were wounded in a car-ramming terror attack near Israel's Gush Etzion.

A 17-year old male was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and a 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Israel's national EMS service Magen David Adom reports that the pair were hit by a car on Route 60 near the settlement community of Elazar.

MDA paramedics and EMTs are evacuating two Israelis to the Jerusalem hospitals. A male in severe condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem and a female in moderate condition to Shaarei Tzedek. — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) August 16, 2019

MDA intensive care unit arrives at the hospital with one of the injured pic.twitter.com/Q9AiuBdfTn — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) August 16, 2019

Israeli police said in a statement that a police officer on his way home from work saw the terrorist drive a vehicle into the teens at the bus stop.

"The attacker tried to exit the vehicle and the officer responded by opening fire at the attacker," police said.

The driver was killed by security forces at the scene.

Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne'eman told Channel 12 that the incident "looks like a terror attack" despite the fact that the car had Israeli license plates.

"I hope we aren't facing a new terror wave," he added.

On Thursday, two Palestinian teens attempted to murder an Israeli police officer in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's old city.

The terrorists were shot by police and one was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer sustained moderate injuries.