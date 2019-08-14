UN Blasts Palestinian Leaders for Anti-Semitism, Racism Against Jews

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Palestinian Authority was forced to answer for anti-Semitic and racist statements it’s made towards the Jewish people during a review by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Tuesday.

The committee challenged the PA after receiving a 32-page report from UN Watch, NGO Monitor, and Impact-SE documenting the government's anti-Semitism.

"Several NGO reports pointed out antisemitic and anti-Israel prejudice and incitement to hatred, especially in the [Palestinian] media and speeches of state officials. Can the state party [the PA] provide any explanation in this regard?" asked panel member Chinsung Chung of South Korea, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Another committee member named Silva Albuquerque asked how Palestinian leaders combat anti-Semitism specifically in school textbooks.

Member Bakari Sidiki Diaby also challenged the PA on how Jews are treated under Palestinian rule.

"Is there a Jewish minority in Palestine, and how is the Jewish community represented in the media? How are the other minorities represented?" he asked.

PA Foreign Ministry representative Ammar Hijazi spoke at the end of the hearing and said the accusations of anti-Semitism against them are false and "regrettable."

"We do not discriminate against any of our citizens based on ethnicity and religion or sex. We are a state that is trying to find its path and still formulating its laws," Hijazi said.

He also called the extensive report submitted by UN Watch, NGO Monitor, and Impact-SE "propaganda."

Hijazi accused the NGOs of being "founded and funded to deny Palestinians their rights, their narrative and to spread untruths about them."

Just accepting that "Palestine is a state" is a problem for them, Hijazi added.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, accused the PA of escaping responsibility by blaming Israel."Our shadow report and presentations today exposed how the PA's submissions to the committee completely ignored racist and discriminatory Palestinian practices, and how they tried to evade responsibility by shifting the focus of the review onto Israel," said Neuer, in a statement.

The UN panel's review of the PA continues on Wednesday.

"We trust that the committee will continue its work to hold the PA and Hamas accountable for their flagrant violations of the UN's convention against racism and the principles of international human rights law," added Neuer.