Gal Gadot, Husband to Adapt Popular Israeli TV Show for US Audience

JERUSALEM, Israel – A popular Israeli TV show is making its way to the United States thanks to Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano.

The couple has partnered with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel to develop an American version of the Israeli hit series Queens.

The show, which follows the women of the Malka family as they learn how to run the family business together after their men are murdered, was the biggest show on Israel’s HOT network last year.

“Watching these women make bold decisions, hilarious mistakes and learn to lean on one another set against a thriller backdrop, gives this show such a unique spirit that we all fell in love with it immediately,” Sharon Levy of Endemol Shine North America said in a statement. “It’s gratifying to see a series that treats women with a deft complexity, showcasing that our differences are the strengths that unite us.”

Gadot and Varsano will serve as executive producers on the U.S. version of Queens together.

Gadot said in a statement on Instagram that this latest project “is so close to heart.”

“The Queens was the most successful show this year in Israel and getting to recreate this project and bring its story to the world is super exciting. It's so fun, smart and emotional with an ensemble of incredible group of women.. YAS QUEENS,” she said.