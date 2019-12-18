Israel Finds Terror Squad That Murdered Teenage Girl

An elite team of Israeli security forces have hunted down and arrested the terror cell they believe is responsible for the death of Rina Shnerb earlier this summer.

Shnerb was killed and her father and brother were injured on August 23 by an explosive device that was planted by terrorists near the Dolev natural spring. Terrorists detonated the device while the three approached the spring.

"IDF soldiers & Israeli security forces have apprehended the terrorist squad suspected of murdering 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and seriously injuring her father & brother in a terror attack earlier this year. We will continue in our fight against terrorism," the Israel Defense Forces posted on Twitter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked them for their hard work in finding those responsible.

"I commend the ISA, IDF and the [Notes:Israel Police] Special Anti-Terrorism unit for apprehending the reprehensible terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb​ and wounded her father and brother," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"The long arm of Israel reaches all those who seek our lives and it will continue to do so."

Shnerb's family mourn her death but also vow to stand strong in Israel.

"We are trying to be strong here in the Land of Israel, the people of Israel, Rina believed in that," her father Rabbi Eitan told reporters after her death. "Our response to the murderers is that we are here and we are strong and we will prevail."