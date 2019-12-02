Rabbi Brutally Beaten in London, Anti-Semitic Attackers Yelled 'Kill Jews!'

JERUSALEM, Israel - An orthodox rabbi was attacked and beaten by two teenagers while visiting London Friday evening.

The assault took place in London's Stamford Hill neighborhood and was initially reported by the neighborhood's Shomrim, a volunteer group of Jews who patrol orthodox neighborhoods to ward off anti-Semitic attacks and other crimes.

#HateCrime #AntiSemitisim

Amhurst Park #N16 Fri 21.45, senior Rabbi visiting the UK was subject to a vicious unprovoked assault and beating whilst the 2 attackers screamed "Kill Jews, F.. Jews" cad 6332 30/11/19 pic.twitter.com/S91kFF8EGv — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) November 30, 2019

The group reported that the teenagers allegedly yelled "Kill Jews" and expletives during the Shabbat attack.

The rabbi, who has not been identified, was flown to Israel and the incident was reported to the police.

Stamford Hill Rabbi and Shomrim President Herschel Gluck blasted British authorities for not doing enough to confront the trend of anti-Semitism in the UK.

"For a government that claims to care about antisemitism, this is another in a long sequence of such incidents where there is no credible response or followup commensurate to the seriousness that the authorities claim to take such crimes!" he wrote in a Facebook post.

This latest attack comes days after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported that 25 percent of Europeans hold "pernicious and pervasive" anti-Semitic attitudes.

Researchers found that while the level of anti-Semitism in western Europe appears to remain constant, eastern Europe is becoming increasingly more hostile to Jews.

"It is deeply concerning that approximately one in four Europeans harbor the types of anti-Semitic beliefs that have endured since before the Holocaust," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO. "These findings serve as a powerful wake-up call that much work remains to be done to educate broad swaths of the populations in many of these countries to reject bigotry, in addition to addressing the pressing security needs where violent incidents are rising."