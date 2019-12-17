Netanyahu Rival Announces Mission to Oust Him as Leader of Likud in Upcoming Primaries

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a bold challenge to his leadership as head of the Likud Party by veteran Israeli politician Gideon Sa’ar.

Sa’ar is seeking to unseat Netanyahu as leader of Likud during the party’s primaries on Dec. 26. Sa’ar officially launched his campaign against the prime minister on Monday and cited Netanyahu’s failure to form a government after two elections this year as the reason for why the party should choose a different leader.

Sa’ar praised the premier for leading Likud to victory in multiple elections but said it is time for a change.

Netanyahu “brought us to power four times, but the writing is on the wall. There won't be a fifth time,” Sa’ar said.

“If nothing is changed, we are very close to a left-wing government that will endanger the country and all of our achievements. It will also block us from reforming the justice system, which is needed,” he said.

Sa’ar’s campaign against Netanyahu is the first serious challenge to his leadership in the more than 10 years he has been in power. Sa’ar served within Likud as an aide and senior cabinet member and is viewed by some as a rising star and potential successor to Netanyahu.

At least 500 Likud activists attended Sa’ar’s campaign launch in Tel Aviv Monday, but many doubt if he will muster enough support within the party to successfully replace Netanyahu as its leader.

Likud has faithfully rallied behind Netanyahu even after he was indicted on serious corruption charges. Party members dismiss the charges as a baseless left-wing attack against Netanyahu.

Recent polls indicate that with Sa’ar as leader, Likud would form a more powerful right-wing bloc within the Knesset with its ultra-Orthodox allies. Sa’ar could also have a better chance at forming a unity government with the rival Blue and White party if the upcoming national election in March produces another political deadlock as predicted.

Blue and White party leaders refuse to form a unity government with Likud as long as Netanyahu is the leader because of his corruption charges

Sa’ar is confident he could form a government and lead the country past its current political crisis.

"A vote for me will ensure Likud rule and the formation of a new government headed by us," Saar told supporters. “A vote for Netanyahu is a vote for the next head of the opposition.”

Sa’ar publicly challenged Netanyahu to a policy debate in a video on social media.

“I am waiting for you, Mr. Prime Minister, at any time and any place you choose,” he said.

But Netanyahu is eager to continue serving as prime minister so he can fight his legal woes from a position of power. Netanyahu is expected to beat Sa’ar in a landslide victory.