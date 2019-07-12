Argentina to Designate Hezbollah a Terror Group

JERUSALEM, Israel - Argentina will officially designate the Iranian-backed Hezbollah a terror organization for committing deadly attacks against the Israeli embassy and a Jewish Community Center called the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), in 1994.

Argentina's La Nación newspaper reported that President Mauricio Macri will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo next Tuesday to discuss the decision, which comes after a formal request from the United States and Israel.

Pompeo will also be there to attend the Western Hemisphere Ministerial anti-terrorism summit hosted by Argentina on July 19th.

The designation means the Macri government will place significant political and economic restrictions on Hezbollah members on Argentinian soil.

"We are evaluating different possibilities. One of them is to pass a decree," sources in the Ministry of Security and the Financial Intelligence Unit told La Nación. President Mauricio Macri wants his administration to find the "most rapid" solution to adding Hezbollah to Argentina's official list of terror organizations.

"We do not have a majority in Parliament, and it would take too long to pass a law there," government sources told La Nación.

Argentina is just days away from commemorating the 25th anniversary of the July 18th bombing of the AMIA Jewish Community Center. Hezbollah killed 85 people and wounded 300 others.

