Iran Breaches Uranium Limit Set by 2015 Nuclear Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel - Iran's ISNA news agency reported Monday that the country has exceeded the 300kg low-enriched uranium stockpile limit set in place by the 2015 nuclear accord.

"Based on what I have been told, Iran has exceeded the 300kg limit in accordance with its plan. We had announced it previously." Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted by ISNA as saying.

"We have clearly said what we will do and we will act accordingly. We deem it as part of our rights under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he added, referring to the nuclear deal's official name.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sent inspectors to Iran to confirm the reports.

An IAEA spokesman told CBN News that Iran did indeed exceed the nuclear limits.

"We can confirm that IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has informed the Board of Governors that the Agency verified on 1 July that Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 300kg of UF6 enriched up to 3.67% U-235 (or the equivalent in different chemical forms)."

Iran threatened to exceed the maximum allowed amount of uranium if the remaining signatories - Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia - fail to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal. The Trump administration pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and has repeatedly hit Iran with heavy economic sanctions. Trump said the deal was flawed and wants Iran to renegotiate it -- something Iran refuses to do.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gave the remaining signatories until June 7 to save the deal.

Under the nuclear deal, Iran is only allowed to produce low-enriched uranium, which has a 3-4% concentration. This can be used to create fuel for nuclear power plants.

For uranium to be used in weapons, it needs to be enriched at 90% or more.

Iran threatens to start enriching uranium beyond 3.67%