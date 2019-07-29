Iran Says it Has Enriched 24 Tons of Uranium Since Signing Nuclear Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel - Iran's state TV reported Sunday that the Islamic republic has enriched 24 tons of uranium since entering the nuclear agreement in 2015.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said Iran "did not enrich 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of uranium, but enriched 24 (metric) tons of uranium."

Twenty-four metric tons is nearly 53,000 pounds of the heavy metal.

The nuclear accord allowed Iran to stockpile up to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of uranium. However, it also permitted Iran to enrich and sell uranium.

This announcement comes after Iran exceeded the agreement's limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.

The International Atomic Energy Agency also confirmed that Iran has begun enriching uranium past the 3.67% limit to 4.5%. That is well below the 90% enrichment needed to make a weapon.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna Sunday.

Their goal was the find a way to salvage the deal after the United States pulled out last year.

Araghchi said after the meeting: "The atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of commitments."

China's representative Fu Cong said all the parties "expressed their commitment to safeguard" the deal and "expressed their strong opposition against the US unilateral imposition of sanctions."