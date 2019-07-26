Iran Successfully Test-Fires Ballistic Missile, Sending it Hundreds of Miles

JERUSALEM, Israel - Iran successfully test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile on Wednesday, further straining relations between the Islamic republic and the West.

A senior US official told Fox News Thursday evening that the Shabaab-3 missile flew more than 600 miles from southern Iran to an area outside the capital in the north.

"We are aware of reports of a projectile launched from Iran, and have no further comment at this time," the official said.

A US official also told CNN that although the missile "did not pose a threat to shipping or US bases" it was fired as "part of Iran's efforts to improve the range and accuracy" of its missiles.

The test comes after weeks of attacks on oil tankers and drones in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran. Last week, Iran seized a British oil tanker. Iran said it was in retaliation for Britain's role in seizing an Iranian vessel off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month.

Iranian forces also shot down a US surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz last month, causing the US to come close to a retaliatory strike.

The attacks have prompted the US to call on its allies to build a coalition to protect ships passing through the Persian Gulf.

"Every country that has an interest in ensuring that those waterways are open and crude oil and other products can flow through the Strait of Hormuz needs to participate," Pompeo told Fox News

He also told Bloomberg that he is open to meeting with Iranian leaders in Tehran.

"I'd like a chance to go, not do propaganda but speak the truth to the Iranian people about what it is their leadership has done and how it has harmed Iran," Pompeo told Bloomberg in an interview.

President Donald Trump also said he is open to talking with Iran. However, Iranian leaders have rejected conversation with the US, citing ongoing crippling US sanctions.