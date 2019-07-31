Israel Attacked Two Iranian Targets in Iraq Using F-35 Stealth Jets - Report

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israel went on the offensive against Iran in a rare series of two attacks against Iranian forces and ballistic missiles deployed in Iraq.

The London-based Saudi daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Tuesday that Israel used its F-35i stealth fighter jets to attack two Iraqi military bases holding Iranian forces and missiles in mid-July.

Asharq Al-Awsat reports that the first attack was on July 19 when an Israeli F-35i jet hit a base in the Saladin province north of Baghdad. The report also notes that Iranian-made ballistic missiles had just been delivered to the base shortly before Israel's attack.

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the strike, according to Al-Arabiya.

A second attack by Israel on Sunday targeted Iranian advisers and a ballistic missile shipment at Camp Ashraf northeast of Baghdad.

The attacks are significant because they affirm Israel's zero-tolerance policy of Iranian aggression in the Middle East and Israel's willingness to use advanced weaponry to destroy Iranian targets.

The report also mentioned a suspected Israeli strike in Syria last Wednesday, in which nine were killed including six Iranians fighting for the Syrian regime, claiming it was meant to prevent Iran from taking over a strategic hill in the Daraa province in the country's south.

Israeli missiles targeted "military positions and intelligence facilities belonging to Iran and [pro-Iranian] militias" in the southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at the time.

The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the report.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly last September that Israel will fight against Iran and its Shiite proxies in the region if they threaten Israel's security.

"I also have a message today for the tyrants of Tehran: Israel knows what you're doing, and Israel knows where you're doing it. Israel will never let a regime that calls for our destruction to develop nuclear weapons. Not now, not in ten years, not ever. And Israel will do whatever it must do to defend itself against Iran's aggression. We will continue to act against you in Syria. We will act against you in Lebanon. We will act against you in Iraq. We will act against you whenever and wherever we must act to defend our state and defend our people," Netanyahu said at the time.