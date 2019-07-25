Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Found Injured in Jail After Possible Suicide Attempt

Alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found injured and in a fetal position in his New York City jail cell after a possible attempted suicide, NBC New York reported Wednesday.

NBC New York did not elaborate on when Epstein was found, but said he was semi-conscious "with marks on his neck." Two sources close to the investigation told the station that Epstein may have tried to hang himself, while a third source said his injuries were not serious and noted that Epstein may have tried to injure himself to get transferred to another facility.

Epstein is staying at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

A fourth source told NBC New York that an assault has not been ruled out and another inmate identified as Nicholas Tartaglione was questioned.

Tartaglione's attorney Bruce Barket denied that his client was involved in any attack and said it "is absolutely not true."

Tartaglione is a former cop who is accused of murdering four men in an alleged drug conspiracy.

NBC New York reports that Epstein is currently on suicide watch at the correctional center.

The billionaire business mogul was arrested earlier this month on federal charges for allegedly running a child sex trafficking ring for years. He is a registered sex offender and is accused of abusing dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida.

US District Judge Richard Berman refused to grant Epstein bail because he said Epstein is a danger to his community and is a flight risk.

Epstein will remain in jail until his trial. Officials have yet to set a date for his trial.