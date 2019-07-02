Displaying 30+ Stories
'Let's Kill Some Jews': Twitter Suspends Egyptian Actor for Anti-Semitic Tweets

07-02-2019
Emily Jones

Twitter suspended an Egyptian actor and writer with more than 800,000 followers after calling for violence against Jews.

Hesham Mansour tweeted Monday morning, "Now let's kill some Jews," sparking outrage online.

He then tweeted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories claiming that Jews are rapists and have made a "deal with the devil."

This is not the first time Mansour has spouted anti-Semitism on Twitter.

Last month he wrote, "All negativity in the world, caused by Jews. All terrorism in the world, caused by Jews. All depression, darkness, also jews. They stole all the positive energy! And as of 2019, it has begun returning to its rightful owners."

A Twitter spokesperson told the Forward that Mansour violated their policies.

"The account has been suspended for multiple violations of the Twitter Rules," the spokesman said.

