'Let's Kill Some Jews': Twitter Suspends Egyptian Actor for Anti-Semitic Tweets

Twitter suspended an Egyptian actor and writer with more than 800,000 followers after calling for violence against Jews.

Hesham Mansour tweeted Monday morning, "Now let's kill some Jews," sparking outrage online.

He then tweeted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories claiming that Jews are rapists and have made a "deal with the devil."

Only a people in league with the Devil himself would indulge in such anti-human practices as wanton, serial rape. And well-poisoning. And the black magic of child sacrifice. But Mansour wants to ensure you make the link, so he spells it out. pic.twitter.com/NyKakxyCkn — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) July 1, 2019

This is not the first time Mansour has spouted anti-Semitism on Twitter.

Last month he wrote, "All negativity in the world, caused by Jews. All terrorism in the world, caused by Jews. All depression, darkness, also jews. They stole all the positive energy! And as of 2019, it has begun returning to its rightful owners."

I'm getting the feeling this guy with nearly a million followers doesn't like jews... pic.twitter.com/y9pWb69msP — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) July 1, 2019

A Twitter spokesperson told the Forward that Mansour violated their policies.

"The account has been suspended for multiple violations of the Twitter Rules," the spokesman said.