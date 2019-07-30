‘Absurdity’: UN Condemns Israel As Worlds Only Violator of Women's Rights - Completely Ignores Iran

JERUSALEM, Israel - The United Nations Economic and Social Council passed two resolutions last week that declared Israel the sole violator of women's and human rights in the world.

The 54-member body, which includes the likes of Iran, India, Pakistan, Sudan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela, voted to name only Israel as a violator of women's rights.

Forty nations supported the resolution which stated "that the Israeli occupation remains a major obstacle for Palestinian women and girls with regard to the fulfillment of their rights."

The body "calls upon Israel, the occupying Power, to immediately cease all measures...that violate the human rights of the Palestinian people, and stresses that Palestinian civilians, particularly women and children, account for the vast majority of those adversely affected by the conflict."

According to UN Watch, a non-government organization that documents the UN's anti-Israel bias, the United States and Canada were the only countries to vote against the resolution. Nine others abstained.

Shortly after passing that measure, the UN council members approved another resolution generally blaming Israel for the social and economic problems of the Palestinians.

Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, tweeted on Thursday: "It amazes me how the U.N. condones votes like these. It is a total mockery of human rights to allow Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, and Yemen to name Israel as the world's only violator of women's rights. #Embarrassing."

Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, also condemned the council.

"The UN reached new heights of absurdity by singling out Israel alone on women's rights, yet saying nothing on Iran holding women's rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh behind bars, Saudi Arabia jailing and torturing women's rights activists, and subjugating women under harsh male guardianship laws, or on Yemen denying women hospital treatment without the permission of a male relative," Neuer said.

"When you have Iran, Saudi Arabia and Yemen among the UN council members accusing Israel of violating women's rights, you are in the theater of the absurd."

The Netherlands is one of the countries that voted to condemn Israel.

Dutch lawmakers from six parties disagreed with the vote and submitted an official parliamentary query to the foreign ministry asking, "Do you consider this to be proportional?"

The ministry has less than a month to reply.