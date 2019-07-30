Netanyahu Considers Granting Building More Permits to Palestinians - Report

JERUSALEM, Israel - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly introduced a plan to grant more building permits to Palestinians living in Area C of the West Bank, which is governed by Israel.

Israel's Kan public broadcaster reported Monday that Netanyahu's security cabinet is debating the plan and has yet to make a decision after holding discussions on Sunday and Monday.

Israel rarely issues building permits to Palestinians in Area C, but Channel 13 reports that Netanyahu's plan will allow Palestinians to build 700 residential units.

According to the Oslo Accords, Israel has complete military and administrative control of Area C, which makes up about 60 percent of the West Bank.

Netanyahu's plan is highly criticized by leaders of Israeli settler communities and conservative lawmakers.

Responding to the Kan report, Yesha settlement council chairman Hananel Dorani said that "instead of fighting against the Palestinian Authority's takeover of Area C and destroying the illegal construction that is rampant there, the prime minister is raising the possibility of surrendering to the phenomenon and approving the illegal construction, and perhaps even approving further construction. We fully oppose this and call on the ministers of the security cabinet to oppose this proposal."

The Jerusalem Post reports that Ofir Sofer of Israel's United Right party accused Netanyahu of allowing the Palestinian Authority to take over Area C. Sofer also urged Israelis to vote for the United Right instead of Netanyahu's Likud party during the September 17 elections.

"We need to be as strong as possible," Sofer said.

The last time a plan was introduced to grant building permits to Palestinians was in 2017. The measure was highly criticized and the security cabinet froze it indefinitely.