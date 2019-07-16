New HBO Series Chronicles the Murders of 3 Israelis, Palestinian Teen Before 2014 Israel-Gaza Conflict

HBO, the creator of the hit series Game of Thrones, is now telling the story of the events that led up to Israel’s 2014 war with Gaza.

Our Boys details the kidnapping and murders of three innocent Jewish teenagers Eyal Yifrach, Gilad Shaar, and Naftali Frenkel by Hamas.

Two days later, an Israeli citizen kidnapped and murdered an innocent 16-year-old Palestinian teenager named Muhammed Abu Khdeir.

His murderer was later tried and convicted.

“Filmed in Israel, Our Boys is based on the true events which led to the outbreak of war in Gaza. The series follows the investigation of Muhammad Abu Khdeir’s murder, and tells the story of all those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, whose lives were forever changed by these events,” HBO says on its website.

The series will premiere on Monday, August 12 at 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET with episodes debuting each Monday after that. The show can be watched on HBO NOW, HBO GO, and HBO On Demand.

Watch the trailer here: