Trump Accuses Democrats of Hating Israel With a 'True and Unbridled Passion'

JERUSALEM, Israel - President Donald Trump accused several Democrat congresswomen of hating Israel with “true and unbridled passion” in a series of tweets Sunday night.

"So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, 'RACIST.' Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!" Trump tweeted Sunday evening.

....and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Although Trump did not mention the Democrats by name, the attack appeared to be directed at socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez accused the US of running "concentration camps" full of illegal immigrants on its southern border. Her comments were condemned by Jewish organizations who disapproved of her invoking the holocaust to describe the detention centers.

Ilhan Omar has been repeatedly charged with anti-Semitism and once tweeted that Israel had "hypnotized the world." Tlaib is a Palestinian-American who accused pro-Israel politicians of being disloyal to the US.

Trump's comments appear to double down on earlier tweets urging the congresswomen to leave America and "go back" to the "crime infested places from which they came."

"These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!" Trump added.

So interesting to see "Progressive" Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

All of the congresswomen Trump referred to are natural-born Americans except for one. Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the US in 2000.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Trump's comments, saying he wants to "make America White again."

Ocasio-Cortez also shot back, saying, '"Mr. President, the country I 'come from,' & the country we all swear to, is the United States."