Trump Said to Host Arab Leaders at Camp David Peace Summit

JERUSALEM, Israel - Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner, architect of President Donald Trump's so-called "Deal of Century," Jared Kushner is expected to invite Arab leaders to a peace summit in the US during his visit to the Middle East this week.

Israel's daily Yediot Ahronot reports Wednesday that Kushner will invite Arab leaders to Camp David where President Trump will lay out his vision of the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. Kushner will lead a US delegation on a tour of the Middle East beginning Wednesday to finalize the details of his $50 billion economic development plan for Palestinians and the entire region.

According to Yediot, the conference is set to take place before Israel's national elections on September 17. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer were reportedly involved in planning the summit, but Netanyahu will not x attend because Arab leaders will be less likely to participate if he is there.

The details of the peace plan remain unclear but Trump will reportedly discuss a Palestinian "entity" but not necessarily a Palestinian state. Yediot reports he will also touch on the Palestinian presence in Jerusalem. But not necessarily a capital.

Palestinian leaders are likely to reject the plan immediately. Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told The Associated Press in April the plan will be "born dead."

Kushner's team and a spokesperson at the Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment on the report.

Reuters reports that Kushner, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, State Department official Brian Hook and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz are expected to visit Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates in the upcoming week.