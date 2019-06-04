Hamas Restocks Weapons Cache, Threatens to Take Aim at Tel Aviv

The Wall Street Journal reports that terrorists in Gaza have already replenished their rocket supply since their last conflict with Israel.

The report says Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) restocked their weapons to the same capacity they had before unloading them on Israeli civilians last month through a combination of Iran smuggling supplies into Gaza and terrorists producing them in the Strip.

US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt responded to the report Tuesday saying, "Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad continue to bring misery & suffering to Palestinians in Gaza."

Continued terror threats from Hamas, which claims: "The region…will not enjoy calm as long as the enemy [Notes:Israel] is on Palestinian land and Gaza is besieged." Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad continue to bring misery & suffering to Palestinians in Gaza https://t.co/Q4sZS8atgj — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) June 4, 2019

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar thanked Iran on Thursday for sending the terror group more rockets.

"Iran provided us with rockets, and we surprised the world when our resistance targeted Beersheba," Sinwar said in a live TV address.

He was referring to last month's attack during which Hamas and PIJ fired approximately 700 rockets at Israel.

"Had it not been for Iran, the resistance in Palestine would not have possessed its current capabilities," Sinwar added.

The Hamas leader then warned that Hamas would take aim at Tel Aviv and other cities with twice as many rockets if Israel "resumes its aggression."

He also blasted the Trump administration's upcoming peace plan and said the "conflict will not be over until the occupation is removed from all of our land."

Israeli and US leaders have repeatedly warned of Iran's ability to supply terror groups in the Middle East with weapons.

Iran has supplied tens of thousands of rockets to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.