NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson Has 'Life Changing' Experience Getting Baptized in Jordan River

JERUSALEM, Israel - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson recently visited Israel and shared the powerful moment when he got baptized in the Jordan river with his more than 1 million Instagram followers.

"Got Baptized in the Jordan River. Went tubing in the Sea of Galilee. Took a trip through Mary Magdalene's hometown. Saw the first church in (Capernaum). Life Changing Experiences - Major Blessings!" Watson wrote in a post.

Watson was one of several leaders and celebrities that were brought to the holy land by an organization called "America's Voices in Israel."

The organization brings Latino and African-American celebrities, media stars, church leaders, and diplomats to Israel to encounter the land first-hand and combat the media's negative bias towards the Jewish state.

"This is a part of the world which gets a lot of attention internationally, and this is a chance for me to look beyond the headlines and learn more about the history and culture of this land," Watson said in a statement, ABC 13 reports. "I have been blessed to visit many countries around the world, but the chance to visit the Holy Land, see the sites and meet the people of this special place, truly is a special blessing and an amazing opportunity.

Pastor Devon Franklin and actress Meghan Good also went with the organization to Israel in December 2016.