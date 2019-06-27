Nikki Haley Stops to Pray, Thank God for 'Many Blessings' at Western Wall

JERUSALEM, Israel - Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is back in Israel this week to attend a conference on US-Israel relations.

She also took time Wednesday to stop and pray at the Western Wall.

"Giving thanks for the many blessings in my life," she wrote in a Twitter post.

Haley is in Israel to attend the "Israel Hayom Forum for US-Israel Relations."

Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon welcomed his former counterpart to the Holy Land.

"[Nikki Haley] welcome to Israel! We are pleased to host you and your family in the Promised Land," he tweeted.

"Thank you for your courageous friendship & stand by the State of Israel. We are confident that you will enjoy the sights of our country & the warm embrace of the citizens of Israel!"

.@NikkiHaley welcome to Israel! We are pleased to host you and your family in the Promised Land.

Thank you for your courageous friendship & stand by the State of Israel. We are confident that you will enjoy the sights of our country & the warm embrace of the citizens of Israel! pic.twitter.com/HzHMBk8Ewn — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) June 26, 2019

Haley won the praise of the pro-Israel community for publicly challenging the anti-Israel bias in the United Nations during her time as the US ambassador.

The US pulled out of the Human Rights Council and ended funding to the UN Palestinian relief agency.