Syria Intercepts Iranian Missiles Aimed for Hezbollah - Report 

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday that the country intercepted several Israeli missiles over Tel al-Harah, a hill in southern Syria.

There were no reported injuries and no response from the Israel Defense Forces regarding the claim.

SANA also accused Israel of interfering with Syrian radar.

Hours earlier, Lebanese media reported that Israel’s military made reconnaissance flights near the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Syrian and Lebanese media say Israel sent the missiles to destroy an Iranian-backed Hezbollah target in Tel al-Harah, just miles from the Golan Heights.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British watchdog group, said the strikes had targeted Hezbollah positions.

"All the positions hit had the Lebanese Hezbollah there," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Later Wednesday, the IDF said it observed a drone entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon before returning to the country.

Both of these incidents come at a time when Israel has seen moments of minor conflict with Syria.

On June 2, the IDF attacked military targets in Syria, after two rockets were launched towards Israel’s Mount Hermon from Syria. One of the rockets landed in the Golan Heights, while the other fell in Syrian territory.