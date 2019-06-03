Syrian Rocket Lands inside Israel, Israel Fires Back

Israel’s Air Force struck targets inside Syria after two rockets were launched toward Israeli territory over the weekend.

According to the Israel Defense Forces one of the rockets landed on the northern Golan Heights.

In response, IDF jets and attack helicopters struck a number of military targets belonging to the Syrian armed forces, including two Syrian artillery batteries, observation and intelligence posts and an SA-2 aerial defense battery, an IDF statement said



“During the strikes, an Israeli aerial defense system was activated due to Syrian anti-aircraft shooting. None of the rockets exploded in Israel,” the statement also added.

Syria’s state-run media said three soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in the strikes. It also said the strikes caused material damage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning.

“I held security consultations following the attack and I ordered the IDF to take strong action, which it did, striking several targets,” Netanyahu said in a statement before the weekly cabinet meeting.

“We will not tolerate firing at our territory and we will respond with great force to any aggression against us. This has been the consistent policy that I have led, together with the government, and this is what we will continue to do for the security of Israel,” Netanyahu added.

President Trump recently recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in a move that was also intended to send a strong message to Iran about any military buildup inside Syria.