UK Police Exposed, Covered Up Hezbollah Explosives Stash Near London in 2015 - Report

The Telegraph reported Sunday that UK officials in 2015 uncovered a stash of explosives linked to Hezbollah in a secret British bomb factory on the outskirts of London.

According to the report, the Iranian-backed terror group stockpiled "thousands of disposable ice packs containing ammonium nitrate - a common ingredient in homemade bombs." In total, three tons of this explosive material was found. That's more than what was used in the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people in 1995.

British intelligence discovered the weapons just months after the United Kingdom joined the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. The report says the explosives were designated for terror plots in Cyprus, New York, and Thailand. These plots were made public and were believed to target Israel's international interests.

A man in his forties was arrested on suspicion of terrorism after the stash was found. He was later released without charges.

In that same year, a Hezbollah terrorist named Hussein Bassam Abdallah was sentenced to six years in prison for stockpiling eight tons of these explosives in his home in Cyprus.

The paper questioned why the London raid was kept secret for so many years.

"The Security Service and police work tirelessly to keep the public safe from a host of national security threats. Necessarily, their efforts and success will often go unseen," said Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace.

The report said the raid was hidden from UK members of parliament and it questioned whether senior figures in the British government did so to prevent endangering***the Iranian nuclear agreement.

The UK officially designated Hezbollah a terror group in February 2019, more than three years after the discovery of the explosives factory.