US, Russian, Israeli Leaders Convene in Jerusalem for 'Historic' Discussions on Iran

JERUSALEM, Israel - The top national security advisors of Israel, Russia, and the United States are in Jerusalem Tuesday for an unprecedented trilateral meeting to discuss how to keep Iran from entrenching itself in Syria and destabilizing the region.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton will meet with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, and Israel's National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

"It's historic because it is the first meeting between our three countries' national security advisors in our capital, Jerusalem," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday during a press conference.

"All three of us would like to see a peaceful, stable, and secure Syria. That's a common goal. We also have a common objective to achieve that larger goal - and that is that no foreign forces that arrived in Syria after 2011 remain in Syria."

Iran and Russia have played a critical role in supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad's fight against rebel forces in Syria's civil war.

Netanyahu has warned that Iran is hoping to use the influence it has in war-torn Syria to create an opportunity for its military to attack the Jewish state.

Netanyahu said Israel "will respond forcefully" to any attack and emphasized his country's commitment to stopping Iran from ever obtaining nuclear weapons.

The meeting comes during weeks of escalating tensions between the US and Iran. Last week, Iran shot down an American spy drone worth more than $100 million. In response, the US launched a cyber attack against the Islamic regime.

Iran's Foreign Ministry criticized the US for new sanctions targeting its supreme leaders, saying the move signals a "permanent closure" to diplomacy between the US and Iran.

"This meeting could not be more timely," Bolton said during the press event. "We convene at a particularly critical moment in the Middle East as the radical regime in Iran and its terror surrogates engage in yet more rounds of violent provocation abroad while its economy collapses and corruption at the highest levels run rampant at home."

Russia's Patrushev agreed with Netanyahu that there should be a peaceful, prosperous and sovereign Syria. He also said Russia understands Israel's security concerns but did not address Israel's objection to Iran's presence in Syria.