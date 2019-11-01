Anti-Israel College Group Found to be a 'Main Driver of Jew-Hatred' on American Campuses

JERUSALEM, Israel - A new report released Wednesday claims that an anti-Israel student-led university group called the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) "is a main driver of Jew-hatred on campus."



The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) released the extensive report titled "National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) and the Promotion of Hate and Anti-Semitism on the University Campus: The Threat to Academic Freedom" on the eve of NSJP's national conference at the University of Minnesota this weekend.

The report sites multiple examples of the group's anti-Semitism since its founding in 2010, including a call for the destruction of the Jewish state.



NSJP's "Points of Unity" statement adopted in 2011, demands the end of "Israel's occupation and colonization of all Arab lands," which means ending Israel's existence on any land, according to the report. The "Points of Unity" statement also calls for millions of Palestinians to be allowed to move to Israel proper, a huge demographic shift that would put an end to Israel's existence.



The report also claims that nearly every NSJP conference has featured lectures from convicted terrorists or highlighted campaigns connected to terror organizations. In 2012, NSJP invited convicted terrorist Khader Adnan to give a speech. Adnan is a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a US-designated terror group operating in Gaza that has launched numerous rockets at Israeli citizens.



In 2015, NSPJ featured Rasmea Odeh as the keynote speaker at its national conference. Odeh was convicted in 1970 for her involvement in two terrorist bombings in Jerusalem in 1969, one of which killed two people.



According to the report, NSJP's founding is linked to terrorism. The group was founded at the US Social Forum's Palestine Program.



The Forum was sponsored in part by the BDS National Committee (BNC), a coalition with multiple US-designated terror organizations, including Hamas, PIJ, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP, the Popular Front – General Command, and the Palestine Liberation Front (PLF).



NSJP members and official university chapters have also espoused "blatant forms of antisemitism on social media," the report says.



NSJP is no small group. It has approximately 200 local affiliate chapters at universities throughout the US and Canada.



The ISGAP report took about eight months of research and was written by Dr. Charles Asher Small, a visiting scholar at St. Antony's College, Oxford, David Patterson, a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas and Dr. Glen Feder, an ISGAP research scholar.



Small told Fox News his colleagues began the project because new reports were "showing a significant increase of anti-Semitism on campus among students as well within curriculums."



"We started to look at funding of American universities by the Muslim Brotherhood and other political Islamist organizations and actors, so... we actually found billions of dollars going to the universities that have not been reported to the IRS or to the Department of Education as the law stipulates," Small said.



This report was presented to the Justice Department in July, Small said, adding that NSJP activists "are sort of the shock troops of contemporary anti-Semitism on campus."



Natan Sharansky, Chair of ISGAP, said students can fight for Palestinian rights without being anti-Semitic, but unfortunately that is not happening on college campuses.



"Justice is an end for which all people strive, and the Palestinian people deserves it no less than any other. Yet no understanding of justice is worth the name if, in advancing the aims of one group, it disallows the legitimate cause of another. Thus, when an organization denies Israel's right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state; when it demonizes Israel by comparing the Jewish state to Nazi Germany or South African apartheid; and when in making demands of Israel it applies double-standards that are not applied to any other country in the world, this organization is not seeking justice. Rather, it is promoting antisemitism, plain and simple," he wrote in the report's forward.



"The reason for this is that demonization, delegitimization, and double standards against Jews were the main tools of antisemites for thousands of years," Sharansky continued. "Now, they are being applied to the Jewish collective in the State of Israel."