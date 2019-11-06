'If Israel Wasn't Here...' Netanyahu on What's at Stake as Iran Ramps Up for Nuclear Weapons

The radical Islamic regime in Iran took two major steps this week to break away from the 2015 nuclear deal, building up its potential for developing nuclear weapons.

The country announced Monday it's doubling its number of advanced centrifuges.

And Tuesday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said his government will start injecting uranium gas into over 1,000 centrifuges - another step toward allowing Iran to produce enriched weapons-grade uranium.

Those centrifuges are at the Fordo nuclear facility which sits deep inside a mountain. Israel at one point threatened to bomb Iranian nuclear sites like Fordo.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a group of visiting Christian media this week why Israel is so important in countering the threat from Iran.

"I would say categorically: If Israel wasn't here in the heart of the Middle East, then Iran would have won. And by way, would have already had nuclear weapons. We are committed to both goals: preventing Iran from developing a nuclear arsenal and preventing Iran from conquering our part of the Middle East," Netanyahu said.

Rouhani warned the world that his radical Islamic regime's steps to break away from the deal could only be reversed if Europe offers a way for Iran to avoid US sanctions that have been cutting off its sales of crude oil internationally.