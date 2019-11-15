Southern Israel Shuts Down Again after Gaza Terrorists Fire More Rockets In Spite of Ceasefire

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israelis in southern Israel are on high alert Friday morning after the Islamic Jihad terror group fired more rockets from Gaza Thursday evening in violation of a cease-fire that began earlier that day.

The Israel Defense Forces said the Iron Dome Missile Defense System intercepted the rockets before they had a chance to strike civilians.

Israel responded to the cease-fire violation by conducting airstrikes on Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza early Friday morning.

Schools throughout southern Israel, including Ashkelon, Sderot, and other communities near Gaza are closed due to fears of more rockets.

Israeli media reports that some Islamic Jihad members oppose the Egypt-brokered ceasefire and could be responsible for the fresh round of rockets Thursday evening.

The ceasefire was implemented after two days of intense fighting between the terror group and Israel.

Islamic Jihad: 48 hours in 48 seconds.

Islamic Jihad fired some 400 rockets toward the Jewish state in retaliation for Israel conducting a rare assassination of a senior commander of the terror group in a targeted air strike on Tuesday.

Palestinian sources said 34 Gazans were killed, including two 7-year-old boys and two toddlers. Israel said most of those killed were terrorists and civilian casualties are inevitable because the terror group operates in densely populated areas.

Fifty-eight Israelis were lightly and moderately injured from rocket shrapnel or sustained injuries while running to bomb shelters.

Most of the rockets from landed in open fields or were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Some struck homes and businesses, causing property damage.