Thousands of Syrians Face Bitter Winter After Being Driven Out by Turkey

JERUSALEM, Israel – It has been nearly two months since Turkey invaded northeast Syria. The invasion has displaced hundreds of thousands of Syrians and with winter just weeks away, some are warning of a humanitarian crisis.

Last week, the Turkish military and their jihadist Free Syrian Army forces attacked a refugee camp in the town of Ain Issa, which translates to the “Eyes of Jesus” in English.

“There’s the shooting. The Turks and the Free Syrian Army trying to come into Ain Issa and this is a terrible invasion that has not stopped yet,” Free Burma Rangers leader Dave Eubank said in a video of the attack.

The battle for Ain Issa is the latest battle for control of territory in northeast Syria and more evidence that there has never been a cease-fire since the beginning of the Turkish invasion more than five weeks ago.

The attack also comes outside the so-called “safe zone” announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Dave Eubank and his Free Burma Rangers team have been on the front lines and documenting the fighting and also the humanitarian crisis.

“These are some of the 300,000 people who fled the attack of the Turks and the Free Syrian Army now. Been here almost a month out in these tents. Now it’s very cold,” Eubank said in a video.

His team is distributing food and water to those left homeless by Turkey’s invasion.

About 15,000 Syrian refugees have sought refuge inside northern Iraq, while the rest remain inside Syria. Both groups face the upcoming winter cold, rain and mud. Relief agencies warn some inside Syria don’t have clean drinking water and many need emergency shelter, food and fuel. It is all part of the humanitarian crisis that began with Turkey’s invasion in early October.