Death of ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Marks End of an Era

The killing of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi marks the end of one of the biggest manhunts in history. It also marks the end of one of the most notorious mass murderers in recent memory.

Al-Baghdadi's followers committed and broadcast some of the most horrific crimes ever seen by human beings carried out by social media on a worldwide scale. His caliphate, at one time the size of Great Britain, threatened the Middle East and his ideology captured the imagination of scores of followers - many of them from western nations.

His scourge across Syria and Iraq changed the face of the Middle East. At one time millions were under the heel of his barbaric Sharia law.

ISIS targeted particularly Christians and tens of thousands were given several choices: leave their homes they lived in for years or generations, stay and pay the Muslim tax for non-believers called the Jiza, or die by the sword - many died.

Perhaps most infamous was the mass killing of twenty Egyptians on a beach in Libya, videotaped like it was a movie. Other ethnic groups like Yazidis were slaughtered.

CBN News visited one of their mass graves and saw the destruction of their main city, Sinjar. We also reported from the epicenter of Al-Baghdadi's caliphate, Mosul, just a few hundred yards from the mosque where he declared himself the new caliph of the Islamic world.

Now his caliphate is in ruins as well as parts of cities like Mosul and Raaqa and his infamous legacy has scarred the lives of millions who either fled, were killed or who came under the sway of his hate-filled messages.

In terms of the raid itself, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main allies since 2015 in the battle against ISIS, they provided "effective" intelligence in the killing of the ISIS leader.

They also helped kill Al-Baghadi's right-hand man that came in direct coordination between the SDF and the US military. They also stated the Turkish invasion delayed the operation to kill by Al-Baghdadi by more than a month.

The news feed Syria Live Map said the Americans called the Russians to make sure there was no "confliction" in the war zone but also said Turkey did not help in any way.

The killing of Al-Baghdadi marks the end of an era in the fight against ISIS but not the end of the battle with Islamic terrorism that they say is a generational war that needs hearts and minds to turn away from this deadly and dangerous ideology.

