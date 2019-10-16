International Aid Reaches Syria as US Leaders Rally to Stop Turkish Invasion

JERUSALEM, Israel – Northeast Syria has become the epicenter of major geopolitical changes and a massive humanitarian crisis. Aid efforts are underway to help people on the ground while diplomatic missions are on the way to shift the geopolitics of the region.

Turkey called on Kurdish fighters to leave a designated border zone in Syria by 'tonight' (Wednesday) in order to end the Turkish offensive.

While fighting continues in some areas along the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey’s invasion has in many places been stopped.

That’s because Russia now patrols the border area once patrolled by US forces just days ago. The Russian military even went through a former US base. The change marks a major power shift in this critical region.

Yet the Turkish invasion has caused a huge humanitarian disaster with up to 160,000 people displaced and in need. Some humanitarian aid organizations have made it to the warzone.

CBN’s George Thomas is inside Syria where Operation Blessing is partnering with the Barzani Charity Foundation.

“Today they’re distributing close to about 20,000 blankets,” said George. “They have about five thousand boxes of food. They have thousands upon thousands of bottled water and other essential supplies. This is all very critical. The estimates (remove s) is that they’ll be able to use these materials at least for a month. And that way to sort of get through this difficult transition. And this is only going to be one of many convoys that Operation Blessing and Barzani Charity Foundation are partnering together.”

On the diplomatic front, Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are on their way to meet with Erdogan to demand a stop of the Turkish invasion and to come to the negotiating table.

In Washington, Congress is working to pressure Erdogan with what Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has called “Iranian type” sanctions. Graham has been critical of the pullout and now wants to work with the president and his plan.

“I blame Turkey but I’m looking to President Trump to fix this. He’s got a good plan. I hope Erdogan will listen to the Vice President. I want a good relationship with Turkey but I’m going to introduce sanctions along with Democrats that will hit Turkey hard,” Graham said in an interview on Bret Baier’s Special Report.