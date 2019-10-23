Israel's President to Pick Gantz to Form Government After Netanyahu Gives Up

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will tap Blue and White party leader and former military chief Benny Gantz to form a government on Wednesday.

Rivlin will officially give Gantz the mandate to form a government during a ceremony at 8 p.m. local time.

Gantz, who is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival, will try to form a government coalition after Netanyahu announced Monday that he is unable to do so.

Netanyahu fell short of securing a 61-seat parliamentary majority after last month's election. Rivlin tapped Netanyahu to form a government first because he had more support among Knesset lawmakers - 55 seats - while Gantz could only muster 54.

Netanyahu said he had worked "tirelessly" to establish a unity government with Gantz, but said Gantz rejected his attempts.

Blue and White said Monday it will build the "liberal unity government, led by Benny Gantz, that the people of Israel voted for."

However, Gantz's task will be an uphill battle.

Gantz has expressed a willingness to form a government with Netanyahu, but not if Netanyahu continues to lead Likud while battling serious corruption charges.

Likud shows no signs of abandoning Netanyahu.

Gantz will have a hard time forming a government coalition without Likud and if he fails, a majority of lawmakers will vote to endorse a third candidate to form a government.

If that fails, Israel will be forced into a third election.